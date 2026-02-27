The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) as the valid leadership of the party.

The conference, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, on Friday, said it is based on the Oyo State High Court, presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, which affirmed the party’s 2025 National Convention in Ibadan.

“It is imperative to draw the attention of Nigerians and all political stakeholders to the declaratory order of the judgment. The court ruled that the November 15th and 16th, 2025, National Convention of the PDP was legal and valid.

“Consequently, the outcome is binding and must be given effect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other authorities or persons duty-bound to relate with the PDP,” the group stated.

The CP-PDP asserts that these authorities, as pronounced by the court, include the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), other security agencies, the media, election observers, and other democratic institutions in the country.

“In light of the foregoing, the CP-PDP demands that INEC respect this express and unambiguous pronouncement of the court.

“INEC should immediately give effect to the outcome of the 2025 National Convention by recognising the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee as the legitimately elected leadership of the party,” the conference argued.

It called on the Nigeria Police to unseal the PDP national secretariats at Wuse and Maitama districts of Abuja.

“The police must allow the Turaki-led NWC access to the complex to perform its legitimate duty of running the affairs of the party, while also ensuring the NWC is provided with adequate security guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution,” the CP-PDP demanded.