Ibadan High Chiefs, Not Obas, Can Nominate New Olubadan, Ex-Oyo AG

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has said that only High Chiefs of Ibadanland can nominate new Olubadan, and not any Obas in Ibadanland.

The Ibadan indigene and gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 2023 election in Oyo state gave the assertion on Saturday against the last Tuesday’s decision of the eight Ibadan Obas to shun the Olubadan-in-Council meeting convened by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, the most senior and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

They had argued that they are bigger than Ladoja because the former governor is a High Chief and not an Oba like they are.

When the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2017 elevated and crowned the 10 High Chiefs (Kingmakers), including the late Oba Lekan Balogun, the former Oyo State governor, Ladoja rejected the offer and refused to be crowned as Oba.

According to him, the age-long tradition of Ibadan allows only an Oba and that is the Olubadan. He frowned at a situation where one will be aa High Chief and still be crowned as Oba.

Because Ladoja went to court against the decision and refused to associate with his co-High Chiefs, the meeting he called to ratify the nomination of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin at the Mapo Palace was shunned by the Obas who claimed that they could not sit with a High Chief or allow him to lead them.

Reacting to the development, Lawyer Lana said “In law, we view the capacity in which a thing is to be done. A person usually has multiple capacities with each capacity controlled by different laws.

In this case, the High Chiefs qua high chiefs have a role different from the high chiefs qua Obas. The elevated Obas are in dual capacity; one as Oba and the other as High Chief.

“As Obas, they cannot nominate a person for the stool of Olubadan; they can only do so as High Chiefs. In the latter capacity, their most senior chief is Chief Ladoja who is also the only person that can validly call a meeting for the purpose of nominating the candidate for the Olubadan stool. I think the elevated Obas should note this difference in their capacities.

“This is part of the problem I knew would happen ab initio. Let me break it down: In the process of nomination of a candidate to fill a chieftaincy, the first document you look at is the Chieftaincy Declaration pertaining to that Chieftaincy.

In elevating the chiefs to Obas, their Chieftaincy Declarations were not amended. Under the defunct White Paper of Ajimobi, it was stated that the Obas would be chiefs under the Olubadan.

“Under the Declaration, the following are the Kingmakers: (a) Otun Olubadan, (b) Osi Olubadan, (c) Ashipa Olubadan, (d) Ekerin Olubadan, (e) Iyalode (f) The Balogun, (g) Otun Balogun (h) Osi Balogun, (I)Ashipa Balogun, (j) Ekerin Balogun and Seriki(which is no more).

“To nominate a candidate, the most senior Chief in the line that is NOT producing the candidate shall summon a meeting where the chiefs in the line that will produce the candidate shall do the nomination.

“Note that it doesn’t talk of an Oba in the lines but a chief. Secondly Ladoja is the most senior in the line that is NOT producing the candidate and the only person that must summon the meeting,” he concluded.