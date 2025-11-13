Ibadan Gathering Jamboree, Not Convention – Wike-Led PDP Faction

The Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that any member heading to Ibadan is attending a jamboree, not the proposed national convention.

The clarification followed an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday, with the group emphasizing that the Federal High Court judgement barring the convention remains binding.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, chairman of the faction’s Board of Trustees, said, “The proposed national convention in Ibadan is not only at variance with the clear judgment of the Federal High Court but also against the spirit of the law.”

He added that the PDP national secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, had issued a circular notifying members about the postponement of the convention.

Ohuabunwa stressed that members would not tolerate any abuse of the constitution, noting, “Ibadan is a public place; people can go for anything but not for a convention. Anyone attending in the name of a convention should consider it a jamboree.”

Acting National Chairman Abdulrahman Muhammad advised delegates to stay away from Ibadan and pledged to mobilize members across all states for a united PDP.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, commended members upholding court orders and reiterated his commitment to the rule of law, promising continued support for those loyal to the party’s constitution.