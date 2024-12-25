Ibadan Funfair Tragedy: Police Release 6 Of 8 Detained Suspects

Share

The Oyo State Police Command has released six out of the eight arrested and detained suspects in connection with last Wednesday’s stampede in Ibadan.

The stampede had occurred at a children’s carnival held at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan during which 35 children lost their lives with some injured.

According to the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), who in a statement last week said that eight persons were arrested, including: Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, an estranged wife of the Ooni of Ile Ife; the School Principal (Fasasi Abdulahi), Olowola Oluwatosin, Genesisi Christopher, Tanimowo Moruf, Anisoloja Olabode, Idowu Ibrahim and Abiola Oluwatimileyin.

Six of the suspects were however released from police custody at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Iyaganku Ibadan, on Monday night, including: Olowola Oluwatosin, Genesisi Christopher, Tanimowo Moruf, Anisoloja Olabode, Idowu Ibrahim and Abiola Oluwatimileyin.

A source disclosed that the Principal and one other suspect have not been released.

The source said: “Six out of the people arrested have been released. The Principal and one other have not been released. We saw the six when they were released,” the source said.

