Ibadan Film Circle Condemns Assault, Public Humiliation Of Obaseki

The Ibadan Film Circle (IFC), a professional body of filmmakers, scholars, critics, and enthusiasts, has condemned the recent brutal assault and public humiliation of Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, a renowned filmmaker, scholar, and journalist, in Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement signed by IFC Coordinator Túndé Oláoyè, the group demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice, emphasizing that their actions do not reflect the values of the Benin people or the principles of justice and fairness upheld in Nigeria.

“We are appalled and deeply disturbed by the recent brutal assault and public humiliation of Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki in Benin City,” the statement reads. “This heinous act, perpetrated by thugs claiming to act on behalf of the Benin Traditional Council, is a gross violation of Dr. Obaseki’s fundamental human rights and an affront to the dignity of the entire film community.”

IFC condemned the act in its entirety, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable. The organisation stressed that Dr. Obaseki’s contributions to the Nigerian film industry and his advocacy for cultural preservation are well-documented, adding that “this vicious attack on him is an attack on the very fabric of our society.”

The statement called on the Edo State Government, law enforcement agencies, and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served.

“We stand in solidarity with Dr. Obaseki and his family, and we will continue to advocate for justice and respect for human rights,” IFC concluded.