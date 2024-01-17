Ibadan Explosion: Tinubu Commiserates With Oyo Govt, Victims

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the explosion killed two persons, wounded about 80 others and destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the cause of the blast being attributed to the activities of illegal miners is worrisome.

Tinubu said those responsible for the explosion that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President said.

President Tinubu also commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State, calling on all concerned government agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

The President directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.