Ibadan Explosion Survivors Recount Harrowing Experiences

Miners Quickly Evacuated Building Without Alerting Neighbours

Some of the survivors of Tuesday’s blast in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in which five persons were reported dead and 77 injured, have been recounting their ordeal in the unfortunate incident. The explosion, which occurred late evening on the said day, happened at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, a highbrow area that accommodates some of the high and mighty within the city of Ibadan. Among the victims of the blast is a former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, whose house is close to the epicen- ter of the blast. The former number two man in Oyo State said to be at home with his wife when the uncommon deafening blast occurred. The lawyer by profession said that he and his family members could not sleep in the house again as a result of the extent of the damage done to it. He said that property worth millions of naira had been destroyed in his house such that he and his wife had to be housed by a friend that night.

Oladokun said: “I am one of the residents of Dejo Oyelese Close. My house has been affected. We were just watching a football match that evening when the explosion occurred. All the doors that were closed were forced open. It is very devastating. All the doors, burglary proofs, windows and even the roof are gone. We give glory to God that myself and my wife were not hurt. “We can’t sleep in the house again. We could not sleep in the house that night. We had to use torch lights on our phones to move out. We have to find somewhere to sleep that night,” he said. Another survivor, who escaped death by whiskers, was Alhaji Muhammed Musa, who is residing very close to the house where the blast occurred. He said he was rushed to a hospital after the blast, but was discharged Wednesday morning.

He said he offered to help his neighbour to put out the fire with his personal extinguisher, when he saw that the house was on fire. Moving down from his house, he said he realised that the intensity of the fire was more than what his extinguisher could handle. Narrating his experience, Musa said: “Around 7pm last night (Tuesday), I was going to pray. As I was standing to start the prayer, I noticed some fire burning in the next house. So, I stopped the prayer and quickly picked my fire extinguisher. I told my boys that the neighbour’s house was on fire and that we should go and help. When I got downstairs, a neighbour told me that the intensity of the fire was devastating. Shortly afterwards, I saw the foreigners occupying the house moving out. “Immediately the occupants of the house saw the extent of the raging fire, they knew the implications because of what they kept inside.

They, including their children, quickly moved out of the house, but they didn’t alert us so that we could run away too. Thank God I came down trying to help to put out the fire; I would have been dead by now. The whole house would have collapsed on me. I wanted to save the house of my neighbour from being burnt, that’s what saved me. If anyone had been in the house, the person would have gone,” he said. He added that his son, who was upstairs, when the blast occurred, had to be asked to jump down as the staircase had been destroyed by the blast. “He had to jump and we held him, preventing him from getting wounded. We took that option because we were not sure if the whole house would come down eventually.

Thank God, though the house was badly affected, my son was saved,” he said. Asked how he knew his neighbors were illegal miners, the survivor simply said, “We have them all over. They are also at Orogun. That is their trade and that’s what they came to Nigeria to do, and explosives are part of the things they use in blasting. Definitely, they kept the explosives in the house,” he said.

PDP govs urge security, regulatory agencies to prevent recurrence

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have called on security agencies and regulatory authorities in charge of mining and explosives to step up action to ensure that last Tuesday’s Ibadan explosion does not recur. The governors, in a statement by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Cyril Maduabum, said that the effect of the explosion impacted, not only on the government and the people of Oyo State, but also on the entire country. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of victims who lost their beloved ones, and we pray that all who sustained various levels of injuries would have a speedy recovery,” Maduabum stated. They however, commended Governor Seyi Makinde of the state for his swift response to the incident, and expressed confidence that “he will deliver on his promise to bring justice to victims by ensuring that all parties indicted in the investigation into the matter are brought to book.

“Governor Makinde’s actions so far, especially in ensuring that those in need of medical attention receive it at no cost, demonstrate the governor’s love and resolute interest in the welfare and well-being of the entire people of Oyo State,” they said. PDP Governors assured the government and the people of Oyo State of their unwavering support.

Oyo Obas meet Makinde Tuesday

The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, has scheduled a meeting with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for Tuesday. This was as the Council commiserated with and condoled the Governor and commended him for the swift response and actions taken over the sad incident so far. This was contained in a press release dated January 19 and e-signed by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, and obtained by Saturday Telegraph. It was stated that the meeting was aimed at addressing some se- curity breaches noticed in some communities in the state, adding that members of the Council would come up with suggestions to the government on practical ways to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

“The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs hereby condoles the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, the government and good people of our dear state on the sad explosion that occurred at Adeyi area of Bodija, Ibadan on Tuesday evening. The Council is deeply touched by the sad incident which claimed three lives and injured 77 persons, according to official announcements. “Our prayers are with the victims, the bereaved and those who lost their expensive properties to the explosion,” it was stated in the press release. The actions of the governor, the Council stated, included setting up of Emergency Response Team, assurance of paying the medical bills of all injured persons in the explosion and immediate mobilization of rescuers and security personnel to the site to manage the situation.

“We pray ‘Eledumare’ (God) to repose the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident and quick recovery for those still nursing injuries at the hospital. Arising from the sad incident, the Council plans to have a meeting with His Excellency Governor Makinde on Tuesday, 23 January, 2024 over security breaches in communities. “During the meeting, members will come up with suggestions on practical ways to prevent a recurrence of this kind of ugly situation in the future. A communiqué shall be issued at the end of the meeting. May ‘Eledumare’ protect all our subjects across the length and breadth of Oyo State,” the Council stated in the release.