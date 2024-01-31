Ibadan Explosion: Senator Alli Seeks FG Intervention 

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has sponsored a motion aimed at seeking support for victims of the recent Ibadan explosion and forestalling future occurrences.

It would be recalled that a horrific bomb explosion occurred on Tuesday, January 16 around 7.44 pm in the serene neighbourhood of Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija Estate, Ibadan.

It was suspected to have been caused by the negligent handling of mining explosives allegedly stored in a private residence, resulting in loss of lives, extensive property damage, and displacement of residents.

No fewer than five lives were lost and over 77 individuals sustained severe burns, necessitating medical treatment. The perpetrators of the heinous act are however yet to be apprehended.

According to a release signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Wednesday, Senator Alli in his motion tagged ‘Motion of Urgent National Importance’ urged the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, to establish a committee to investigate the cause of the explosion and propose preventive measures.

Alli urged the National Assembly to direct the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to provide relief materials to affected victims, while also urging the National Assembly to call on the Oyo State government to support the reconstruction efforts and conduct integrity tests on structures in the vicinity.

The lawmaker called on the National Assembly to send a high-powered delegation to assess the damage firsthand while paying a condolence visit to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and the Oyo State Government.

Meanwhile, Alli’s motion and four other motions bordering on insecurity were merged into a collective motion of the 109 Senators as a motion of National Importance.

The other motions sponsored by some Senators bordered on the spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and robberies across the country.