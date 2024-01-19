Ibadan Explosion: PDP Govs Urge Security, Regulatory Agencies To Prevent Reoccurrence

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called on security agencies and regulatory authorities in charge of mining and explosives to step up action to ensure that last Tuesday’s Ibadan explosion does not reoccur.

Governors in a statement issued by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) Cyril Maduabum, said the effect of the explosion impacted, not only on the government and the people of Oyo State but also on the entire country.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of victims who lost their beloved ones, and we pray that all who sustained various levels of injuries would have a speedy recovery,” the state chief executives stated.

They however commended the swift response to the incident by the state governor Seyi Makinde, and expressed confidence that “he will deliver on his promise to bring justice to victims by ensuring that all parties indicted in the investigation into the matter are brought to book.

“Governor Makinde’s actions so far, especially in ensuring that those in need of medical attention receive it at no cost, demonstrate the governor’s love and resolute interest in the welfare and well-being of the entire people of Oyo State.”

PDP governors assured the government and people of Oyo State of their unwavering support.