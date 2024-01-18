Ibadan Explosion: PDP Calls For Probe 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of Tuesday’s deadly explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, so as to bring the culprits to justice and prevent such a tragic occurrence in the future.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, expressed sadness over the explosion, which claimed the lives of citizens, critically injured others and left many displaced.

PDP noted that the blast brought agony and pain to the people of Oyo State, and commended the state governor Seyi Makinde, “for his exceptional show of leadership in his swift response and intervention by visiting the scene of the incident and immediately providing all necessary emergency aids and support to the victims and their families, including prompt evacuation of victims, payment of medical bills, temporary accommodation to the displaced and assurance of support for their rehabilitation.”

According to the party, “Such prompt intervention by Governor Makinde helped in saving more lives and bringing succour to the victims and their families.”

It prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.