Ibadan Explosion: Oyo to Prosecute Three

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, received the report of the January 16 explosion at Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, which claimed five lives. The three people linked with the incident will face prosecution based on the investigation carried out, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni.

The report comprises the findings of the medical, security and engineering teams. Addressing a press conference after the presentation of the report, Owoseni clarified that the street where the incident happened is Aderinola Street, not Dejo Oyelese Street, adding that the epicentre of the tragedy is No. 8A and No. 8B. He said the explosion was triggered by an electric spark, saying the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in one of the affected houses recorded the incident.

According to him, the government will check on the immigration status of the suspects since a majority of them are Malians. Owoseni said: “We have been able to report that the swiftness with which security was deployed in the epicentre had so far successfully made the state fully secure the environment. And with the security that was provided, the state has also been able to prevent untoward happenings, especially opportunistic crimes that hoodlums always take advantage of such situations to carry out.”

He also addressed the Executive Order signed by the governor on safe handling and storage of harmful substances. The Nigeria Institute of Structural Engineers Chair- man Mbim Okutinyang, who is also the lead coordinator of the team that carried out structural integrity on the affected houses, said his team covered 282 houses and that only four of the houses would have to be demolished due to the degrees of the damage.

He, however, added that the seismic report was still being awaited. Also contributing, the Head of the Emergency Operation Centre, Prof. Temitope Alonge, said 80 victims in total were managed across various hospitals following the incident but that only five patients were on admission as of the time of the press conference.