Ibadan Explosion: Oyo Obas To Meet Makinde, Brainstorm Tuesday

Worried by the recent explosion that occuoccurredIbadan on Tuesday evening, where five persons have been reported dead and 77 injured, the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, has scheduled a meeting with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, January 23.

This was as the Council commiserated with and condoled the governor and also commended him for his swift response and actions he took so far over the sad incident.

The scheduled meeting was contained in a press release dated Friday, January 19, and e-signed by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, obtained by Saturday Telegraph.

The Traditional Council stated that the meeting was aimed at addressing some security breaches noticed in some communities in the state, hinting that members of the Council would come up with suggestions to the government on practical ways to prevent a recurrence of that kind of ugly situation in the future.

“The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs hereby condoles the Oyo State governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, the government, and good people of our dear state on the sad explosion that occurred at Adeyi area of Bodija, Ibadan, Tuesday evening. The Council is deeply touched by the sad incident which claimed three lives and injured 77 persons, according to official announcements.

“Our prayers are with the victims, the bereaved, and those who lost their expensive properties to the explosion,” it was stated in the press release.

The actions of the governor, the Council stated, included setting up of Emergency Response Team, assurance of paying the medical bills of all injured persons in the explosion, and immediate mobilisation of rescuers and security personnel to the site to manage the situation.

“We pray the Eledumare to repose the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident and quick recovery for those still nursing injuries at the hospital. Arising from the sad incident, the Council plans to have a meeting with His Excellency Governor Makinde on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 over security breaches in communities.

“During the meeting, members will come up with suggestions to the government on practical ways to prevent a recurrence of this kind of ugly situation in the future. A communique shall be issued at the end of the meeting. May the Eledumare protect all our subjects across the length and breadth of Oyo State,” the Council stated in the release.