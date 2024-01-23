Ibadan Explosion: Oyo Monarchs Meet Makinde, Condemn Illegal Mining

Exactly a week after a horrific explosion that rocked Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, killing five persons, injuring about 77 and destroying about 58 buildings, traditional rulers across the seven geopolitical zones of Oyo State on Tuesday met with Governor Seyi Makinde, pledging their support in fighting illegal mining in the State.

The brain behind the explosion was said to be a Malian, Sewane Youssouf, who was engaging in illegal mining in the Oke Ogun zone of the State, and who stored explosives in one of the rented apartments in the estate. The governor had vowed to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The monarchs made the declaration while addressing newsmen at the Press Conference Room of the Governor’s Office shortly after meeting with the governor behind closed doors.

The monarchs included: Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III; the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II who was represented by Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola; the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi; the Onpetu of Ipetu, Oba Sunday Oyediran; Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye; the Akibio of Ilora, Oba Steven Oyeniyi and others.

Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the monarchs, commended Governor Makinde for his swift response to the explosion, commiserating with the governor and the people of the state.

“The monarch assured that traditional rulers in the state have resolved to deepen their support for the state government in terms of communication and sharing of intelligence in order to curb the menace of illegal mining in the state.

He added that the traditional rulers swung into action after the incident of the Ibadan explosion and have identified critical areas that require urgent supportive attention, among them: security lapse, and medical, and humanitarian challenges. He noted, however, that Governor Makinde had already put measures in place to address them adequately and that the monarchs were proud of him.

“We’ve been able to identify three tracks: first is the issue of some security lapses, medical and humanitarian challenges. In all these three tracks, the governor has put adequate measures in place to address them. Also, he has briefed us on how has been working in collaboration with the federal government, to be precise, the president of Nigeria.

“Also, the federal government has sent relevant agencies to liaise with the state government in order to mitigate the damage and try as much as possible to do their best to cushion the effects of the explosion.

“On our part, we’ve been able to come up with views with the state government, all of us as traditional rulers across the five geopolitical zones of Oyo state, whereby, we’ve resolved to provide more support for the government in terms of communication and sharing of intelligence to curb the issue of illegal mining”, he said on behalf of his colleagues.