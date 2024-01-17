Ibadan Explosion: Oyo Govt Sets Up Situation Room, Reels Out Emergency Numbers

Following Tuesday’s loud explosion that wrecked havoc in some parts of Bodija, Ibadan area of Oyo State, leading to the death of two persons and injury sustained by 77 persons, the state government in its swift efforts to coordinate necessary response has set up an emergency situation room.

The blast which occured around 8 p.m. on Dejo Oyelese Street, Housing Estate Axis of Ibadan metropolis according to the government was caused by an explosion from some dynamites stored in an apartment by some illegal miners.

According to a situation report on the Incident by Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Media, “The Oyo State Government has set up an Emergency Situation Room for the Bodija Incident led by Professor Temitope Alonge, to coordinate the ongoing response to the incident.

The report further stated that “Search and rescue efforts at the site of the incident continued overnight. Updates from the Emergency Situation Room will be publicised through official government accounts and media channels. The contact numbers for the Situation Room are 07049948057 and 08147672009.”

“Residents are advised to stay away from the site of the incident and call 615 free of charge for emergencies in Oyo State.”