Ibadan Explosion: Nobody to Claim Ownership, Says Owoseni

Despite the series of agitations and apprehension about the cause and consequence of the last Tuesday’s tragic explosion, with whereabouts of the occupants still unknown, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Seyi Makinde, a retired Po- lice Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, yesterday declared that the owner of the house in which explosives were allegedly kept, has not shown up for identification.

The ex-Police Boss, who spoke on an Ibadan-based FM Radio Station yesterday, said that four to five days after the blast in which the twin duplex was completely levelled, whoever owned the building has not been known because nobody has shown up to be the owner. The executive members of the Dejo Oyelese Close, Bodija Landlord Association, also have not been able to disclose who the real owner of the house is.

Owoseni, however, corroborated the previous claim by an executive of the Landlord Association that the known tenant that rented the building is Mahmud Kamara, a Malian Motorcyclist and an alleged United Nations official. Re- ports have it that Kamara was co-habiting the house with a miner, Sewane Youssouf, who allegedly stored the explosives that wreaked havoc in the area, destroy- ing about 58 buildings, Explosion rocks Agip facility, as Ogoni experiences oil spill wounding 77 persons and killing five persons, including a UK returnee.

His words: “We have been working with the members of the Adeyi community in Bodija, as well as, the executive of the Landlord Assoociation to know the owner of the house in question. We have not seen anybody to come out and claim he is the owner of the house. What they know is that one national of Mali by name Kamara rented the house.”