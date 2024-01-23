Ibadan Explosion: Makinde’s People-First Leadership Commendable – Media Group

Nigeria Social Media Week Group (NSG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has said it was moved by Governor Seyi Makinde’s prompt response to last week’s bomb explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Team Leader, Kenneth Ogbonna, in a statement issued on Tuesday, commended the governor for providing prompt medical attention, emergency accommodation, food and other necessities for the victims.

The group which named Makinde as the “Most loved” and “most admired” governor in Nigeria, noted that he visited the scene of the incident and immediately provided the required emergency utilities for the victims and their families.

“This characteristic people-first leadership is why Governor Makinde is loved and admired across the country,” Ogbonna stated.

He charged the governor not to allow the incident to dampen his spirit and prayed for the families of the victims and those affected by the explosion.