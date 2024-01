Ibadan Explosion: Makinde Presents Report To Tinubu

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the report of last Tuesday’s explosion at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan to President Bola Tinubu.

According to a release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media, Makinde was at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to present the report to the president, at the weekend.

The president had earlier commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State following the incident, while he also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA “to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.”

President Tinubu had equally called on all concerned agencies of government to quickly unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Governor Makinde appreciated the Presidency for its support following the incident, noting that the Oyo State government would do everything possible to provide succour to victims and to fish out and punish those behind the tragedy.