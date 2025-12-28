Erstwhile Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has released a documentary evidence to back his claim that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, received N50 billion from the Federal Government as a special intervention fund after the January 2024 explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Fayose released the documents in a statement accompanied by a memo from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the former Governor, the document is meant to challenge the claim made by Governor Makinde and further substantiate his earlier claim that the Oyo State Government received the funds.

“Two days ago, I stated on national television that Oyo State under Governor Seyi Makinde received N50bn from the Federal Government as intervention for the Ibadan explosion.

“Yesterday, the governor asked me to provide evidence, and here is the evidence he requested,” Fayose said.

Fayose further alleged that only N4.5 billion was disbursed to victims of the explosion, berating Makinde of diverting the remaining funds for personal political ambitions.