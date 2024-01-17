Ibadan Explosion: Ex-WMA President Seeks Doctor’s Support For Injured Victims

…calls for investigation

Against the background of the explosions which rocked Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday, the immediate Past President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele has called on physicians under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to show solidarity through the provision of urgently needed emergency care for those that got injured during the unfortunate incident.

In a statement titled ‘The Recent Bodija Explosions: A Call For Emergency Care and Thorough Investigations’, Enabulele, who is also the immediate past president of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) also

called on physicians, as critical stakeholders under the aegis of the NMA and as other stakeholders to get involved in the investigations of the explosion. “This is one way, amongst others, to avoid a recurrence,” he added.

In addition, Enabulele called for the support of private and public institutions/organisations as well as individuals, saying such assistance would be essential.

He said, “Thorough investigations must be carried out to unearth the possible cause(s) of the unfortunate incident. Enabulele who was also the past President of the Nigerian Medical Association, said, “It is in this light that I commend the leadership of the Oyo State branch of the NMA for urging colleagues around the Bodija axis to make themselves available to provide emergency care for victims.

In addition, he commended the show of concern expressed by the national leadership of the NMA.

However, he stressed that these calls must be sustained and supported with the provision of the needed emergency care materials/supplies/humanitarian aid.