Ibadan Explosion: Cleric Calls For Prayers, Support For Victims, Makinde

The Bishop, Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd Williams Aladekugbe has sympathised with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and victims of the recent explosion that occurred in the Old Bodija area of the capital city.

He noted that despite the magnitude of the blast, the level of casualty was unbelievably low, saying who would have questioned the Almighty if the fatalities had been more.

The Diocesan commended Governor Makinde for the effort at providing succour to the victims, as well as, ensuring the impact is minimised. He therefore prayed for comfort for the families of the bereaved, and speedy recovery to all victims still struggling to survive.

He further appealed to residents within the immediate and external areas of the incident to see it as an opportunity to show love, care, and affection in the spirit of brotherliness and honour to God, while commending President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for providing support to the state with a vow to fishing out those behind the act.

He appealed to the government at both the federal and state levels to ensure the investigation was thorough and timely concluded so that the victims were not left stranded in the middle of the way.

Assuring that the Church will not fail in its duties of praying and pleading for the cause of the victims and the less privileged, the Diocesan said the Church will be willing to provide the necessary support to the government and victims anytime the need arises.