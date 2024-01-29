Ibadan Explosion: Atiku Lacks Empathy – Makinde

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has come under fire as Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde accused him of showing little or no concern for the victims of the recent explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Makinde, among the major candidates of the 2023 Presidential Election, only Atiku has not expressed sympathy or reached out to the state government or the victims of the incidents.

Lambasting Atiku’s lack of empathy, Makinde noted that it was insensitive for Atiku not to offer any condolences or even acknowledge the tragedy.

He, however, said Atiku’s silence sends a troubling message about his character and judgment.

He said: “I am particularly grateful because the musketeers that went for the presidential election have reached out to me.

“The President has called me, and you have reached out to me, but my own party candidate (Atiku Abubakar) has not called or even sent a text message.

“And I am saying it openly, so that our leaders will know that there is time for politics, you have a time for governance and you have a time for humanity. So, we want to say thank you so much, sir. We appreciate this visit.”