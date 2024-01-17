New Telegraph

January 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ibadan Explosion: Arapaja…

Ibadan Explosion: Arapaja Sympathizes With Victims

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has sympathized with the families of the victims of the explosion which occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Tuesday evening, describing it as devastating and heart-shattering.

Ambassador Arapaja also sympathizes with the Oyo State government under the leadership of Engr Seyi Makinde, saying this moment calls for a sober reflection in the state.

Ambassador Arapaja stated this in a condolence message he personally issued and made available to journalists, Wednesday morning through his Personal Assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim

Read Previous

Obi Wants Tinubu, Shettima To Halt Foreign Trips To Tackle Insecurity