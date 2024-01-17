Ibadan Explosion: Arapaja Sympathizes With Victims

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has sympathized with the families of the victims of the explosion which occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Tuesday evening, describing it as devastating and heart-shattering.

Ambassador Arapaja also sympathizes with the Oyo State government under the leadership of Engr Seyi Makinde, saying this moment calls for a sober reflection in the state.

Ambassador Arapaja stated this in a condolence message he personally issued and made available to journalists, Wednesday morning through his Personal Assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim