Ibadan Explosion: Alake Expresses Shock Over Residents’ Silence

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, on Monday expressed shock at the culture of silence exhibited by residents of Dejo Oyelese Close on Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan which allowed people of questionable character to live among them for years without anybody reporting until the January 16, 2024 horrendous blast claimed lives and destroyed many property.

The Minister, who was received by the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Seyi Makinde, ex-CP Fatai Owoseni and former CMD of the UCH, Professor Temitope Alonge (Head of Emergency Operations Centre), incumbent UCH CMD Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, as well as, representatives of the Association of Geologists, Red Cross Society, among others, expressed the shock when he visited the explosion site in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday evening.

His words: “My own shock as an individual, as a Nigerian and not as a Minister is how these kinds of explosives could be stored in a residential area for years (not a slum, but a high profile environment), where you have informed individuals. In terms of enlightenment; in terms of civic responsibility unlike Beere, or Adeoyo slums, there should have been suspicion of untoward movements or activities. You do not need to go and tell your neighbour. The people here have enough clout to reach the authorities.

“That is my personal shock that residents could harbour such people here for years. And that speaks to our alertness, our consciousness about our environment and Nigeria at large.

“All of us need to be safety conscious. The people who perform all these atrocious acts and negative tendencies live among us and we should report them. There is no way residents of a particular community will not know that so and so person(s) is/are engaging in an untoward act.

“These days, almost all the security agencies have numbers that you can reach and submit your information anonymously without disclosing your identity. And the kernel of the information will be useful to prevent this kind of occurrence.

“It is about time in this country that we began to develop this kind of consciousness, reporting the culture of our environment. Armed robbers, kidnappers, ritualists- all live among us, but this culture of silence always boomerangs against us as a people”, he said.

Commenting on the activities of illegal miners and bandits who are perpetrating crimes and havoc in our societies, the Minister said: “In my budget defence, I did say categorically that powerful Nigerians are behind the banditry associated with illegal mining in this country. I said during my budget defence and since then I have received threats, but we are undaunted. And in any case, I wasn’t saying anything new; most people knew and most people have been saying it.

‘I only gave it an official stamp. It is based on an intelligence report. So, there is a lot of connivance along the strata of the society: both high, medium and low. It is not the exclusive preserve of those high up. This is indeed a societal problem. This is why we are employing both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to combat this menace.

“The Federal Government is working in concert with all the State governments, local governments and the host communities because the people on ground have sufficient knowledge of the local terrain.

“One of the things that happen now in the forest, unknown to many people, is that these bandits being sponsored by highly placed individuals have access to heavy funding, weaponry, arms and ammunition and they even lay mines on the ground against those ground forces. That was why we need the engagement of the military in combating these people”.

On compensation for the people whose buildings have been affected, the Minister said that the Federal Government’s involvement and intervention will be holistic based on the forensic investigation report that is being awaited. “Government is not going to take any presumptuous or precipitated action without first getting all the dynamics and intricacies surrounding the incident.

“When everything is assessed and the forensic investigation report is presented, then government judgment will be categorical. But I can assure you that justice will be done at the end and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be made to face the full weight of the law”, Alake said.