Ibadan Explosion: Alake Deploys Mines Inspectorate, Awaits Forensic Investigation Report

...To Visit Site Monday

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, who had since last Tuesday swung into action to ascertain the real cause(s) of the Bodija, Ibadan blast and put mechanisms in place to avert a recurrence will be visiting the site on Monday, for a comprehensive assessment.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu placed a phone call to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in the presence of the Minister to commiserate with the governor, victims, and people of Oyo state.

The Minister thereafter issued a statement of condolence to the victims, commended the succour provided to victims by the state governor, and followed up with deploying the State’s Mines Inspectorate to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies in unravelling what led to the blast.

According to Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister in a release he signed and obtained by New Telegraph, the Federal Government has ordered forensic investigations to determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it, and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of lives and properties.

The statement reads, “For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to point out that the present administration has not issued mining license to anyone or entity in Oyo state so far”, contrary to the news which has gone viral that Sewane Youssouf, a Malian, was operating mining business in Oyo State with a license issued him by the Federal Government.

Alongside the statement issued by the Minister, personally signed by him, to convey his deepest sympathies to the people of Oyo State, he has also been at the forefront of working with the security agencies to unearth the cause

Just last Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu went a step further to holistically address insecurity around our nation’s natural resources by constituting an inter-ministerial committee led by Dr. Alake to come up with a blueprint to effectively and efficiently secure solid minerals, forests, and marine economy, which constitutes Nigeria’s natural resources.

The committee held a maiden meeting last Friday and has been working round the clock to draw up strategies for achieving the presidential mandate. In the coming days, there will be an expanded meeting with heads of security agencies, which will assist the committee in getting the requisite inputs that will guide it in turning in a robust report to the President.

The Minister assures Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to addressing challenges from the root, hence its resolve to await the outcome of painstaking forensic investigations on the Ibadan explosion before making a definite pronouncement.

Alake believes that in sensitive situations like this, the security agencies should be allowed to do their job, as against acting on speculations. That way, the people are better informed, culprits can be brought to book, and concerted efforts can be put in place to avoid a recurrence”, the release said.