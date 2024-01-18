Ibadan Explosion: Afenifere Condoles With Makinde

…Asks FG to Check Activities of Illegal Miners

Afenifere, the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, has asked the Federal Government to check the activities of illegal miners, which it said has caused untold misery to the people of the country. Afenifere, in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, said the explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was avoidable if not for the activities of the illegal miners.

In a condolence message to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and other victims, Afenifere decried the activities of illegal miners not only in Ibadan, but other parts of the country. Omololu in the message on behalf of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of Afenifere, said the news of the explosion that rocked the ancient city of Ibadan, on Tuesday came to them with shock and sadness.

The statement reads; “Lives and limbs were lost, property destroyed and the day-to-day activities of the people were disrupted. The number of injured persons, initially put at 77, has continued to climb while two lives have been declared lost so far. “We commiserate with our governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, his government, and the good people of Ibadan in particular and Oyo state in general.

Our heart goes out also to the families of the injured and to those who have lost property, loved ones, and their means of livelihood. “As we pray for the sweet repose of the soul of the dead, we also beseech our creator to heal the wounded and restore them to good health in no time.”