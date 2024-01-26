Ibadan Explosion: Adelabu Promises To Refix Damaged Electricity Infrastructures

The Minister for Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has promised to re-install the electricity infrastructures that were destroyed at the Bodija Estate explosion ground.

The Minister made the promise on Friday during his visit to the Ground Zero of the explosion.

He was accompanied by the officials of the Ministry. He commiserated and sympathized with the government of Oyo state and the victims who were affected by the blast.

He nevertheless appealed to the well-meaning Nigerians and federal and state governments to extend their hands of help to the victims of the explosion in order to reduce the hardship on them.

He also charged the people of the state to voice out whenever they see any strange happenings in their vicinity.

In his remarks, the Team lead of the Emergency Operations Centre, Professor Temitope Alonge, revealed that results of the integrity test of all the structures that were affected will be delivered next Tuesday, adding that the people affected by the blast have recovered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and discharged from various hospitals.