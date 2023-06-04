Ibadan Elite Confer “Father Of Democracy In Africa” Award On Tinubu

An elitist Ibadan indigenes club, the Ibadan Solidarity Group (ISG), has conferred an award of “Father of Democracy in Africa” on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The ISG also installed Gov- ernor Seyi Makinde as its Patron, just as the Group Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria, Dr Sola Adeduntan, was honoured for his contributions to the growth of the bank and development of the Nigerian banking sector.

Presenting the award to Tinubu, who was represented by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alh. Fatai Ibikunle, the group’s president Hon. Olujide Adewale, at the weekend, explained that the president was found worthy of the award by reason of his great democratic credentials.

According to Adewale, Tinubu fought for democracy through the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), and also deepened it through the legal battle he won over the Federal Government which led to the withholding of federal allocation for Lagos State for 18 months under his tenure as governor.

He added that the ISG considered his gift in identifying and grooming talents for public office which culminated in his unmatched credentials in installing governors and presidents. He also recalled how the former Lagos State governor fought through barriers to pick the APC presidential ticket and how he eventually won the election against all odds.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu has worked for it and has demonstrated mastery of politics and governance. Tinubu has excelled in governance through his performance in Lagos, laying the foundation for a greater Lagos within eight years and still piloting the development of Lagos after leaving office.

His influence also extends beyond Nigeria. “His success in the last presidential election was also against all odds, hence he deserves the award as the father of democracy in Africa”. Receiving the award on behalf of Tinubu, Ibikunle thanked the group, saying Tinubu has tremendous respect for Ibadan and its indigenes, adding that the city, and its indigenes are playing important roles in nation-building. The group also commend- ed Makinde for his giant strides and commitment to the development of Oyo State.