Ibadan Court Reaffirms Pdp Nat'l Convention; Judgment Obvious Fact, Says Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the decision of Oyo State High Court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, reaffirmed the obvious fact that its last convention in Ibadan, was properly conducted and in compliance with its constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, added that the judgement is a vindication of both fact and law. “We commend the honourable court for its courage and fidelity to justice. “We reaffirm our faith in the Nigerian judiciary as an independent arbiter and the last hope of the ordinary citizen,” the party stated.

PDP further pledged its commitment to pursuing all legitimate legal avenues to ensure that justice is fully served, “and we are confident that the appellate courts will, in like manner, uphold the law without fear or favour, affection or ill will.” The same court had on November 3, 2025, granted the party order to hold the convention, and on November 14, renewed the order.

“This judgement affirms and gives final effect to those earlier orders,” PDP added. The Court sitting in Ibadan validated the 2025 Election of the PDP, which held in Ibadan November 15 and 15, 2025 Justice Ladiran Akintola of Court 5, delivered the judgement on Friday, shortly after ruling on application for joinder, dismissing In the judgement, the court granted the 13 relief put before the Court by the Claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi through his Counsel, Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb.

Umar Iliya Damagun (National Chairman, PDP for himself and the members of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the PDP), and Rt. Hon. Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri (for himself and the members of the National Convention organising Committee (NCOC) of PDP) are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants respectively in the case.

Also, the court further dismissed the motions seeking a stay of proceedings and suspension of the ruling, filed by Sunday Ibrahim (SAN) on behalf of Austin Nwachukwu and two others, who described themselves as interested parties belonging to a faction within the party opposed to the convention.