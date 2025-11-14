Ibadan Convention Crucial For PDP’s Rebirth, Must Hold – Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Laja Adeoye, has urged the party to resist any attempt to suspend or postpone its Saturday National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adeoye, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, described those pushing for postponement as selfish and anti-party elements acting against the collective interest of the PDP.

Adeoye said, “The national convention should go ahead as planned. No distraction, intimidation, or political manipulation should stop this important gathering of our great party.”

He said that the PDP convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16 at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan, with over 20,000 delegates expected nationwide, should not be stopped.

Adeoye said that the event would be a defining moment for the PDP as it elects new national officers to steer the party for the next four years.

He praised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his leadership and readiness to host the convention, describing him as a symbol of unity and progress.

“Governor Makinde has shown outstanding leadership. This convention will strengthen PDP’s unity and boost our chances of returning to power in 2027,” Adeoye stated.

The Lagos PDP chieftain accused some internal saboteurs of working with some people to destabilise the opposition ahead of 2027.

“Those plotting to frustrate the convention are doing the bidding of some politicians. Their plans to weaken the PDP will fail,” Adeoye said

He dismissed pending court cases seeking to stop the convention, insisting that the Supreme Court had already resolved all related legal issues.

“Relying on frivolous court cases to stop the convention amounts to an abuse of process and a waste of judicial time,” Adeoye added.

He urged delegates and party members to remain vigilant, united, and focused on rebuilding the PDP into a strong, credible opposition party.

Adeoye also cautioned politicians allegedly scheming to hijack the party’s structure and presidential ticket not to undermine the will of the majority.

“There are individuals who know they cannot win under fair party rules. They are sponsoring distractions, but members must resist them,” he said.

He emphasized that the Ibadan convention would mark a turning point in the PDP.