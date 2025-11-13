Ibadan Circular Road Protests: I’ll Only Meet With Real Property Owners –Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde insisted yesterday that he would only meet with “real” property owners affected by the Ibadan Circular Road project.

Residents affected by the road construction have been protesting against the state government’s plans to acquire additional land for the project. The protesters, who fear their homes would be demolished for the project, asked the government to maintain the 150 metres already marked for it.

Speaking during the opening of the Ibadan Central Bus Terminal along Iwo Road, the governor claimed that those protesting against the planned demolition of their homes were being sponsored by the opposition.

He said he would not address the protesters but “the real owners of the land at the circular road”. Makinde added: “The 110km circular road is not just a road project, but an economic backbone. “We are building a corridor of opportunity.

We are creating a state where industries, estates and logistic hubs will emerge to support the growth of our city over the next 20 years. If anyone sees any plot that belongs to me there, expose me.” He further said: “It has now been three days today that some people have been protesting.

“We know that some people are sponsoring them. I will not talk to them, either at the Secretariat or anywhere else, but we shall go to that circular road corridor and address the real people there. “The project is not for an administration, but part of the 20-year development journey for Oyo State.

“I have heard the unprintable names they call me: land grabber, thief, etc, but leadership is about taking the blows today, safe, the future that we believe in.” Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo praised Makinde for developing Ibadan.

He said during the inauguration of the bus terminal: “You are making Ibadan liveable and you are making everybody living in Ibadan, comfortable. “Ibadan, in population, is the third largest city in Nigeria. But in the land area, it is the largest. “So, to move from A to B in Ibadan is longer than to move from A to B in the other two cities that are bigger than Ibadan in population: Lagos and Kano.”