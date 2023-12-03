Ibadan Circular Road: Makinde Approves Construction Of FRSC’s Two Units Command

Oyo State Government has approved the construction of two unit commands of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as part of its efforts to ensure safety on the roads.

The Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin, disclosed this when he received the management team of FRSC and Staff College Senior Course 2 who were on a study tour to the Ministry.

Professor Sangodoyin stated that when the construction of Ibadan Circular Road is completed, the FRSC unit commands will be constructed along the route, adding that the Governor of the State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, signed FRSC station at Moniya six months ago, which is going to be like a school for the agency.

He also disclosed that one of the reasons for embarking on diverse road constructions in the State is to reduce accidents on the roads as part of its responsibilities to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

According to the Commissioner, the State Government is planning an improved transportation system through the construction of roads that would link all the zones in the State, and reduce time spent travelling.

He said, “If you move to Saki Township Road, which is 9.7 kilometres; it is a completely new road. Between 2011 and 2021 when the road was commissioned, the Moniya-Iseyin road was terrible, and fatal accidents used to occur.

“But now, the statistics on that road have revealed that accidents have reduced due to the completed construction of the road and drivers are now spending little amount to maintain their vehicles.”

Highlighting the different steps taken to curb accidents on the road by the agency, the Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corp Staff College, Assistant Corp Marshall Benjamin Nkwonta, explained that sensitization is ongoing in the media, motor parks, Registered Transportation Corporations, and religious houses.

He said the corps is creating awareness on the ‘Ember’ months, adding that the enlightenment has worked overtime as a preventive measure. The Commandant therefore urged the public to report any wrongdoing from officers while discharging their duties, stating that every officer has a name badge that could be mentioned when reporting.