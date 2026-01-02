Ibadan Circular Road: Infrastructure Caught In Web Of Controversy (II)

… protests by residents

Makinde had said: “Now I know that many of you have heard ongoing conversations about Rashidi Ladoja 110 kilometres Circular Road. Let me use this opportunity to again explain why this Circular Road matters.

“Some have asked why keep land apart for an investment corridor? The answer is very simple. Cities that fail to plan for tomorrow are soon swallowed by the chaos of today.

This corridor is not for me, but for the generation that will come after us. “It is a high-movement corridor, as commuters heading to Abeokuta would navigate the distance within 16 minutes, as they wouldn’t need to go through Iwo Road. So, this corridor is not for me or any individual; it is for the generation that will come after us.

‘‘We are gathered here at Iwo Road, the heartbeat of Ibadan, to commission one of the most symbolic projects of this administration — the Ibadan Central Terminal 1 and 2. This is not just another transport facility; it’s the gateway to Ibadan.

“With the completion and commissioning of this project, we are signalling modernity and progress. With these commissioning, we have completed all four modern bus terminals in Ibadan — Challenge, Ojoo, New Ife Road, and Iwo Road. The next administration will do the same for other cities — Ogbomoso, Shaki, Iseyin, Ibarapa, and Oyo.

“So we are engineering a modern Oyo State, one project, one reform, one vision at a time.” The Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Mojeed Mogbonjubola, described the terminal as a significant milestone in reshaping Oyo State’s transportation landscape, highlighting features such as waiting halls, eateries, vehicular parking, lifts, escalators, landscaping, and a drainage system.

The terminal has over 48 CCTV cameras, a capacity for 1,000 vehicles, and can handle 15,000 passengers daily. In her goodwill message, Dr Onikepo Akande thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for inaugurating the project and lauded Makinde for his developmental strides, describing him as “the action governor.”

Obasanjo, declaring the bus terminal open, commended Makinde for making Ibadan liveable. “What you’re doing in Ibadan is for all of us because Iba

…Seyi visits Circular Road

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Makinde made good his promise to visit the real land owners along the Circular Road. In fulfillment of his promise to visit the Ologuneru axis of the ongoing 110km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project to engage with property owners affected by the project, Makinde met with them.

The governor, at the engagement which lasted hours, listened to representatives of the property owners, noting that his government would not fail the people of the state. He declared that all issues relating to the setback and development corridor would be resolved before the expiration of his administration in 2027.

The governor equally reiterated his position that the government would ensure that adequate compensations are paid to property owners, noting that no house would be demolished without adequate compensation to the affected owners.

He added that necessary adjustments would be made in areas affected by the project, saying that the 150 metres setback would not be exceeded in already developed areas, but that 500 metres will be acquired in all undeveloped areas.

According to the governor, the Circular Road is a rapid transfer network that must comply with the highway code for standard road setback.

While commending the residents of the 38 communities affected by the project in the area for cooperating with his government to address the issues, Makinde said 10 people would be nominated from the affected property owners to form a committee that would work closely with the New Towns and Cities Development Authority, which is the authorised agency directly in charge of the Circular Road corridor.

The governor said: “You installed this government. And if for, over the past six plus years this government did not fail you, it means we would still not fail you. This particular point we are is right inside the road corridor. A road is supposed to be here but these are houses already built around it.

When most governors get to the point which I am, they stop doing any project, because they know they are leaving soon. What this means is that the problem would be transferred to the next administration. “You, the people of Oyo State, and God, brought me to this office, and I am accountable to you. If there are issues and we say we have solved them, they will definitely disappear.

But if we have not solved them, they will reappear and we will have another go at it. “The Circular Road has three segments – the first is from Technical University to Ibadan-Ife Road at Badeku, which is 32km. We are constructing the road and, within the next three months, we would have been done.

We had this particular challenge there too but we were able to resolve it. “I am glad that you are organised here but what we need is mutual understanding. I told the Ministry involved that in builtup areas like this we would stay within 150 metres, and you fence off the point, because it is a rapid transfer network.

The minimum speed that a car can move on it is 80 – 100km per hour. “There is a highway code for setback and even for a single lane road, that is a federal highway, it is 50 metres. So, if they are marking beyond 150 metres, it should be disregarded. If they mark your house outside the 150 metres, disregard it. “

What this administration can do is to ensure that the second segment is completed, which is from Badeku to Moniya, which is 40 km. We are currently constructing bridges and other hydraulic structures, and I do hope that this administration would be able to complete that.

“But from Moniya to Tech U, through this point, it is another administration that would complete that. Personally, what I intend to do is to compensate those who are due for it. I am offering myself to solve our problems as much as possible. We all belong to this state. We might have challenges but we will always look at how to solve them.

“I am happy that you have a strong association here. The decision I have taken is that, you will only need to be dealing with New Town and Cities Development Authority. They will set up a team and you will set up yours.

The Ministry would no longer be involved. “No house will be demolished without any compensation. I am not the most perfect human being. So, wherever there are issues, we are ready to listen to you. This is your government. In any built-up area, we won’t go beyond the setback. That is exactly what we did in Badeku.

“I want to believe that all of you, who spoke here, represent the interest of everybody that is present here. So, I can assure you that we will solve this problem and won’t leave it for another administration”, Gov. Makinde said.

…residents appeal for consideration

Earlier, some representatives of the property owners, who spoke on behalf of others at the meeting, hailed Makinde as a compassionate leader, appealing to him to intervene and bring lasting solution to the lingering matter. While calling on the government to reconsider its stand on the corridor by reducing the land acquired for it, which, some of them accepted had been done before Makinde assumed office.

The residents expressed their belief in the governor’s capacity to bring smiles to the faces of property owners by acceding to some of their demands.

While addressing the residents, the Asiwaju of Ido, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), said though land is vested in the government, Makinde is a listening leader and all that the property owners needed to do was to engage with him as they had done.

The event had in attendance the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Commissioners; local government chairmen and traditional leaders, among others.