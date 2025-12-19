Ibadan Circular Road: Infrastructure Caught In Web Of Controversy (1)

Background

When in 2003, he won the Governorship election of Oyo State, having defeated the late Alhaji Lamidi Adesina of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD), Senator Rasidi Ladoja (now the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland), conceived of executing the Master Plan of Ibadan to ease the usual agonising traffic congestion being experienced in the metropolis.

He then planned to construct Ibadan Circular Road that will afford travellers from Lagos axis, traversing Ibadan, to Ife, Osun State, and other adjoining states, en route to the northern parts of the country, without first getting to the heart of Ibadan.

Ditto it is for travellers from Oyo, Iseyin and other Oke Ogun axis, who will not need to first get to Ojoo and the ever-busy Iwo Road before moving to Ife Road. The idea was to ease traffic congestion along the road leading to the popular Iwo Road Interchange.

Travellers from Ogbomoso and Oyo towns who go to Ife in Osun State, as well as, those coming from Lagos and the northern region of Oke Ogun do always struggle to pass through Iwo Road before heading towards Ife, en route to Ondo, Ekiti towards Abuja and the northern parts of the country.

The traffic confluence at Iwo Road Interchange had for ages been constituting pain in the neck of the government and traditional leaders of Ibadan.

The concept of executing Ibadan Circular Road that will traverse six different communities in Ibadan was, however, thwarted when Ladoja’s administration was cut short by the then illegal impeachment, which robbed him of his second term ambition.

Before the expiration of his tenure, Ladoja had mapped out the length and breadth of the Circular Road with the architectural design of 75 metres set back on both sides of the road. To facilitate the road project and relocate the owners of the portions of land to be acquired for the road, the administration of Ladoja took a census of the affected areas and paid them compensation for acquiring their lands.

However, after the abrupt disruption of his first term by the illegal impeachment orchestrated by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in cahoot with the then “Garrison Commander of Oyo State politics, late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, the Circular Road idea was abandoned by the subsequent governments.

The scope of the road project is put at 32-110 km express road forming the backbone of Ibadan’s new master plan, connecting various local governments. The fea- tures include modern designs, underpasses (like at Torah Fair), entry/exit points (like Olomi, Ibadan-Lagos Expressway), solar panels, and communication infrastructure.

While economically, it is expected to boost real estate, business, and agriculture, lifting people out of poverty and driving long-term growth. The project is also considered a significant state project, with Phase 1 nearing completion (around 70% done) by the project contractor, Craneburg.

On completion, it is expected to impact meaningfully and improve the city’s urban landscape. This road said to be a transformative project, opening new axes of development and modernizing Ibadan’s infrastructure to support its growing population and economic activities, serving as a key artery for the region’s future.

Beginning of trouble

Over the years, owners of the undeveloped parcels of land al- ready compensated and their children, started selling them to many unsuspecting buyers who failed to carry out the necessary legal search from the Ministry of Lands to confirm that the lands had already been acquired by the state government.

Almost 21 years after Ladoja mooted the construction of the road, Governor Seyi Makinde awakened the dream, christen- ing the 110-kilometre road as Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road in 2024. The contract was awarded and work has since commenced along many of the communi- ties affected.

However, some residents, who were affected and had not been compensated, were paid some money for demolish- ing their houses. Makinde, however, recently announced the acquisition of more lands along the Circular Road to allow for the corridor to be used for investment purposes that will benefit future generation.

To this end, Makinde announced that the government would no longer limit the acqui- sition to 75 metres on both sides as earlier agreed, but will extend it to 250 metres on both sides to make 500 metres. The affected communities include those in Egbeda, Ajia, Lagelu, Oluyole, Akinyele and Ido.

Following this decision, and formal announcement from the government, residents of the af- fected communities addressed a press conference to clear the air on the issues, pleading with Makinde not to further worsen their living condition.

When the government failed to heed their pleas and some government officials were seen marking more houses to be demolished, the residents em- barked on three days peaceful protest, blocking some major roads including Iwo Road. Many commuters and transporters were thrown into agony as they crawled in thick traffic gridlock for hours on those days.

… residents protest

One of the spokespersons of the protesters, while speaking on a radio interview alleged that Makinde intended to acquire the 250 metres corridor on the either side of the Circular Road for the sake of developers. “Will he give the land to the developers free of charge or sell it to them? Because you want to develop Oyo State and make it an industrial hub in the future, must you kill the people today,? Queried a resident.

Adding, ‘‘If children of the land owners are thrown out of school or rendered homeless, what will they become tomor- row? A particular old woman saw the way her house was being demolished and she collapsed. Few days after, she died of heart attack because she did not have any other place as her shelter.

Some other landlords had died like that. Many are just sleeping about, while many house owners have now become tenants. “And the governor said he was paying compensation to people whose houses have been demolished. You paid N400,000 or so to an owner of a threebedroom house.

What can that take care of? ‘‘Can it buy another land, let alone building another house? Why must you throw masses of the Oyo State poor people into agonising penury or early deaths because you want to de- velop a city? We won’t stop our protests. Let him come and kill us with his security people.’’

Protesters blocked

Few days after, the unrelent- ing, angry protesters blocked the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway right in front of the Technical University (TECH U), Ibadan. A video recording that went viral showed how a woman, assisted by others were frying bean cakes in a wide pan placed on a big gas cooker.

They were seen and heard saying that they were fry- ing Governor Makinde’s bean cake (akara). It was a Yoruba traditional practice of celebrat- ing the death of someone who is still alive, but wished death. To them, Makinde has already killed some of them as a result of heart attack from being made homeless overnight.

A man was heard, while a woman was pouring vegetable oil in the hot pan, saying: “eje Makinde naa la fi ndin akara yi o”, meaning it is Makinde’s blood they were using to fry the bean cakes. They were shouting prayer- fully that God should not let them have Circular Road problem or corridor problem again in Oyo after the death of Seyi.

In a propitiatory manner, oth- ers were shouting ‘Amen’ to the man’s supplication, adding that they did not collect money from any politician or Makinde’s family to buy the ingredients.

While addressing the crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters and residents of Ibadan at the commissioning of the Ibadan Central Bus Termnal 1 and 2 at Iwo Road, Ibadan on November 12, 2025, Governor Makinde, however, reacted to the protesters’ claims, ssying, “the 110 kilometres Circular Road is not just a road project, but an eco- nomic backbone. We are building a corridor of opportunity.

We are creating a state where industries, estates and logistic hubs will emerge to support the growth of our city over the next 20 years. “If anyone sees any plot that belongs to me there, expose it. We want to keep aside land for investment at that corridor be- cause cities that fail to plan for tomorrow are soon swallowed in chaos of today.

Pathway

‘‘For anybody coming from Ife, you don’t need to get to Iwo Road again. From Badeku, you will just branch and burst out at Tech University on the La- gos/Ibadan Expressway after the Ibadan Toll Gate. It is a high movement corridor which will only take any motorist 16 minutes.

So, the corridor is not for me but for the generations coming after us. As Ibadan grows, devel- opment happens in organized and sustainable way.

“It is now three days today that some people have been protesting. We know that some people are sponsoring them. I will not talk to them, either at the Secretariat or anywhere else, but we shall go to that Circular Road corridor and address the real people there.

‘‘The project is not for an administration, but part of the 20-year development journey for Oyo State. We have evidence that the last administration before mine indeed increased the corridor from 150 metres to 500.

I have heard the unprintable names they call me: land grabber, thief, etc, but leadership is about taking the blows today, safe, the future that we believe in”, Makinde had said in the presence of former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Ibadan is the capital of Yoruba- land,” he said.