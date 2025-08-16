Ibadan Bye-Election: ADC Candidate Accuses Opposition Parties Of Vote Buying

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election, Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, on Saturday, accused opposition parties of vote buying.

Speaking after voting at Ward 11, Polling Unit 38, University of Ibadan, Akin-Alamu said he received reports that voters were offered money and other incentives in exchange for their votes.

He noted that such practices undermine “The integrity of the electoral process and the principles of democracy”.

READ ALSO

He, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early arrival of election materials.

Speaking further he expressed disappointment over the low turnout of voters, noting that it weakened the democratic process.