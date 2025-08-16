Ibadan Businessman Sues Fresh FM For Alleged Slander

A renowned businessman and political leader in Oyo State, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku, has alleged that Fresh FM Nigeria, owned by gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele, broadcast false and damaging allegations against him, saying that the broadcast has severely dented his reputation.

Ajanaku, through his legal representatives, served a petition to the station’s Chief Executive Officer at Ayefele Music House, Challenge, Ibadan, demanding “a public apology to Otunba Ajanaku for the defamation, halt any further defamatory comments or reports about him and the payment of 100 million in general damages”.

The petition, signed by Chief (Dr) T.A. ’Lowo Obisesan, Chairman and Founding Partner of the law firm, accused Fresh FM of airing a broadcast on August 13, 2025, which claimed that Ajanaku’s hotel construction in Imalefalafia Community, Oke-Ado, Ibadan had obstructed public right of way, caused flooding, and destroyed part of the late Obafemi Awolowo’s master plan for the area.

According to the petition, which was released to the media on Friday, the allegations re-echoed on air by Fresh FM were aired without any attempt by the station to contact Ajanaku or verify key facts such as the official survey plan, the community’s government-approved master plan, or any formal complaint lodged with relevant authorities.

Ajanaku maintained that he lawfully acquired the land, secured all requisite government approvals for the Dino Hotel project, adding that he commenced construction under the supervision of his site engineer.

His lawyers argued that Fresh FM’s actions breached his fundamental right to a fair hearing and violated the legal principle of audi alteram partem — “hear the other side” — turning the station into “an instrument for perpetuating injustice.”

The letter stressed that in libel cases, damages are presumed by law without the need for proof of actual loss, and that any award should be “adequate to assuage the injury to the plaintiff’s reputation, character, and pride.”

The law firm has given the station seven days from receipt of the letter to comply, warning that failure to meet the demands will result in legal proceedings under civil and criminal law against Fresh FM, its agents, and any individuals acting on its behalf.

“This ugly development is highly unfortunate and greatly unexpected of a company of Fresh FM’s calibre.

“Our client is a man of impeccable character, a political leader, and a generous philanthropist widely loved by the public,” the petition read.