April 4, 2025
April 4, 2025
Ibadan-Born Politician, Yekini Adeojo Is Dead

An Ibadan-born businessman and politician, Yekini Adeojo, has been confirmed dead, New Telegraph reports.

Adeojo, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 4.

Although details surrounding his death remain sketchy as of press time, he is expected to be buried later on Friday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Adeojo was a founding member of the PDP and served as the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South).

Prior to his death, it would be recalled that he contested the governorship election in Oyo State on several occasions.

One of his sons, Sherif Adeojo, is the current Chairman of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

