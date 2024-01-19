Ibadan Blast: Twin Duplex With Explosives Tenanted by Motorcyclist -Landlord

The registered tenant occupying the twin duplex at Dejo Oyelese Close, Adeyi, New Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, where an explosion took place in the evening of Tuesday, 16th January, is Mahmud Kamara, a motorcyclist (Okada man) by profession. This was disclosed yesterday by Mrs Olanipekun, the Welfare Officer of the Adeyi Landlords’ Association of Bodija, on an Ibadan FM radio station programme. She said that what the executive of the Association knew about Kamara was that he was not paying security levy and when stopped and the money demanded from him, he pays. Nothing more was known about him.

Much as Kamara was known as the tenant in the building, the miner, Sawane Youssouf (A Malian by nationality), who is believed to be the person that allegedly stored explosives in the apartment, however had no register with the landlord association. His whereabouts are still not known till now. While the dossier of Kamara was not known by the executive of the landlord association, the Welfare Officer said, it was because most of the houses in the community were being handled by agents of the landlords.

“There is an extent to which we can be querying the identity or occupant of any tenant once engaged by the landlord. Some landlords will ask why questioning any tenant since they built the houses themselves and they were the ones that rent out their property to them. This is the reason we find it difficult getting much of the data of the tenants. “Kamara said he is a motorcyclist and he goes out and comes in as somebody working as a commercial motorcyclist.

Because of this, we did not know more than that about him. Same was for Sawane that was also living in the building. We don’t have any record of Sawane as a tenant in the house,” she declared. Talking about the whereabouts of Kamara or Sawane who are still at large, Mrs Olanipekun disclosed that residents learnt that one of the children of Kamara was caught in the blast and he is in UCH, getting treatment.

Security operatives are then encouraged to fish him out from there, since the Police Commissioner, Hamsat Adebola, had declared two occupants of the building wanted.