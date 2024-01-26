Ibadan Blast Shatters the Underbelly Of Bodija, Nigeria’s Oldest GRA

Background

Bodija, a sprawling enclave of Ibadan, which is regarded as one of the largest cities in Africa and capital city of Oyo State, is imbued with rich and enduring history. For a start, it is perhaps the first and oldest Government Reservation Area (GRA) or estate that was created by the then Western Region government after Nigeria gained its independence in 1960. It is home to expatriates, professionals, government officials, business moguls, politicians and the well- wheeled as a high- end settlement. But over the years the enclave witnessed a spiral leading to its expansion and the creation of what is known today as the ‘New Bodija.’ With this expansion came the prolif- eration of residential houses, schools and businesses as well a Timer Market, which is one of the modern day features of the ever busy and fluid community.

Among the notable residents that have houses in the area are: the late former Attorney General and Jus- tice Minister, Chief Bola Ige (SAN), many former Professors of the University of Ibadan, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun Esq., Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), who has a hotel within the vicinity, Mr Niyi Farinto Esq., who has his Law Chambers located there, Bimbo Oshin (a Nollywood Actress), Ashipa Balogun of Ibadan- land, and Oba Kolawole Adegbola.

Dark pall engulfs the community

January 16, 2024 will be a day many will like to forget in a hurry, as it was the day that the history and make-up of the enclave was shattered and its configuration changed forever. The tranquility and calmness of the milieu of the sprawling community was by Tuesday, January 16, 2024 night, exactly 7.45pm, was abruptly disrupted by an uncommon loud and defeating blast from the Old Bodija end. The epicentre of the monumental destruction and disruption, which has since then become an ugly spectacle for visitors from all walks of life, is Dejo Oyelese Close, off Adeyi Street, Bodija, Ibadan.

Counting the losses

Aside the houses within the epicentre, which have their roofs removed, window panes shattered, walls cracked and several property worth millions of naira destroyed, many houses located as far as 25 kilometres from the site towards Omi Adio, Ido, Eleyele, Ologuneru, University of Ibadan, University College Hospital (UCH), Ojoo, and Government Secretariat were also affected. Five persons, including a United Kingdom – returnee, were killed in the blast. According to an official release, 77 persons were also injured. Several vehicles were damaged with the force of the energy from the explosive, thus throwing a particular car on another one; completely forcing the engine of one car out, smashing it against a wall. It was a real gory sight to behold.

Remote and immediate causes

Investigations have shown that the serene environment of Dejo Oyelese Close on that day was shattered when some heavily-energised explosives kept in a twin duplex; Numbered 8A and 8B, got heated up and exploded, levelling and sinking the twin duplex housing the explosives. According to reports from some distraught residents, the concerned building was rented out to a man from Mali, Mahmud Kamara (a motorcyclist and reportedly, a UN official – possibly a decoy being used by some powerful cabals). He cohabits with another Malian, Sawane Youssouf (who is believed to be the controversial miner, but whose identity was not known even to the executive of the landlord association of the area). Some residents said they saw two men enter the building about an hour to the incident. However, according to a neighbour, Alhaji Muhammed Musa, a fire was noticed from a house next to the twin duplex, and before anybody could render any help, the occupants, including the wife of Kamara, were seen hurriedly moving out of the residence.

Shortly after that shuffling by the people there came the bang, which completely changed the history of the oldest estate in the country. Speaking with New Telegraph on the incident, Musa noted that, “Around 7pm last night (Tuesday), I was going to pray. As I was standing to start the prayer, I noticed some fire burning in the next house. So, I stopped the prayer and quickly picked my fire extinguisher. I told my boys that the neighbour’s house was on fire and that we should go and help. When I got downstairs, a neighbour told me that the intensity of the fire was devastating. Shortly afterwards, I saw the foreigners occupying the house moving out. “Immediately they saw the raging fire, they knew the implications because of what they kept inside. They, including their children, ran out of the house but they didn’t alert us so that we could run away too.

Thank God, I came down trying to help put out the fire, I would have been dead by now. The whole house would have collapsed on me. I wanted to save the house of my neighbour from being burnt, that’s what saved me. If anyone had been in the house, the person would have gone.’’ Musa also recounted that a son of his, who was upstairs when the blast occurred, had to be asked to jump down when the staircase was seen to have been destroyed by the blast. “He had to jump and we held him, preventing him from getting wounded. That option was taken because we were not sure if the whole house would come down eventually. Thank God, the house was badly affected, but my son was saved.”

On the allegation that Sewane is a miner, whether legal or illegal, news is rife that many residents of Iwere Ile in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oke Ogun, know him and had written several petitions against him for excavating mineral resources in their area without due compensation. He was alleged of cheating. Several documents that were blown out from the building and littered the grounds at the site, confirmed the fact, as many of the sympathisers were picking and screen shooting them, then escalating them on the Social Media. A Google search showed the registration of Sewane’s mining company in Nigeria with its Di- rectors to be: “SDYB International Company Limited, with registration certificate 511184, in 2004”. The directors are: Sewane Youssouf, Darame Ibrahima, Yattara Ibrahim and Bakare Hakeem Oladimeji a Nigerian. Sewane was said to have the backing and support of security agents, who were escorting him in and out of the estate.

Government reactions

Following the explosion, Governor Seyi Makinde swiftly rose up to the occasion by mobilising emergency responders and earth moving equipment to the scene that night, trying to safeguard the environment and occupants. He equally set up an emergency centre, headed by Prof. Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; provided accommodation for the homeless victims, while pledging to foot the hospital bills of those injured. He vowed that those who brought tragedy on the state will be punished. He appealed to those staying in any of the houses within 250 metres of ground zero to move out to government-provided accommodation until structural integrity test was conducted on the buildings. Many stakeholders also rose up to the occasion, among them the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who sent some members of his Advisory Council led by Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, to visit the hospitals and hotels where the injured were being treated, providing succour to them.

Consequences

Some technology and Social Science, as well as, Communication experts, including Prof. Adebo (a Physicist), Prof. Oyewale of the Department of Public Health, UCH, Ibadan, and Dr Waheed Busari of the Lead City University, Ibadan, Dr Tunde Hamsat, have warned that the negative effects of the blast on the residents of the area, as well as visitors to the site, could be unimaginable. They cautioned that the air being inhaled could have contained uranium which is capa- ble of affecting the lungs of human beings. The wells and boreholes in the area could have been contaminated by chemicals from the explo- sives (which must have been topped with unimaginable energy.

Also, they disclosed that many people still living around the epi- center of the explosion are dying by instalment like it happened in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki War of 1945. A typical example of such death by instalment was found in Tunde Solomon, an Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest, located very close to the site, who died on Wednesday as a result of the shock he experienced on Tuesday evening. The hotel management announced that he died of heart attack following the shock he experienced while on duty that night. How many, unannounced, could have gone the same way as Solomon, only God knows.

Illegal mining operations

The Special Adviser on Security to Governor Makinde, , Fatai Owoseni, who is a former Commissioner of Police, expressed worry at the impregnable activities of illegal miners in the State. To him, security agents have had difficult time bringing the culprits to book because they always claim and show evidence of registration with the federal government, as licensed miners. He said: “For the past two years, Oyo State has been engaging the FG about mining. We have discovered that there is an illegal mining market, a gemstone market in Ibadan, around Ojoo, populated by foreigners. And when we go there to say we want to carry out any operation, either as Police or state apparatus, they will show you approval which they have gotten from the federal government. “There is monumental decadence in the mining industry in terms of monitoring. To engage in it, the conditions are that you must have a magazine, which is like a storage where you should keep the mineral resources and equipment being used to excavate them.

Rather than taking them to the magazines or the storage close to the area where they will use it, they will divert these things.’’ On the security breach that caused the blast in the estate, many pundits revealed that tenancy was being handled without proper documentation. No one know the real owner of the twin duplex that caused the calamity. The landlord association executives only know Mahmud Kamara as tenant in the building.

Insurance cover

Many people have expressed fear that Oyo State government cannot rebuild the houses destroyed or adequately compensate those who have suffered different losses as a result of the incident. What becomes of the retired homeowners whose only source of livelihood is their property? Many of them are now homeless. Where do they go to now? Where do they start from? These are the questions agitating the minds of many concerned individuals.