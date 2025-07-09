Ibadan Baales Pay Condolence Visit Over Olubadan’s Demise

The Association of Ibadan Traditional Baales has paid a condolence visit to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland to commiserate over the passing of His Imperial Majesty, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I).

In a statement signed by Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Baales, led by Baale (Alhaji) Bashiru Adisa of Kinabi Village in Ido Local Government Area, described the late monarch as “a disciplined, courageous, and peace-loving traditional ruler.”

The Baales expressed their deep sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the late Olubadan’s impactful leadership and dedication to peace and unity in Ibadanland.

Representing Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade received the visiting Baales and some Mogajis on Tuesday evening. He appreciated their visit and urged them to offer their full support to the incoming Olubadan.

Ajibade also appealed to them to uphold peace and shun actions capable of tarnishing the reputation of the Olubadan institution and Ibadanland.

Earlier in his address, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, the Maye Olubadan, called on all sons, daughters, and residents of Ibadanland to contribute meaningfully to the development of the city. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing unity, progress, and peace.

In attendance at the meeting were members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, high chiefs, Mogajis, Baales, and the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Oyinlola Iswat Abiola Ameringun, among others.