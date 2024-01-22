Ibadan Armageddon: The morning after

Even the morning after, hours apart, we could not be too certain of the enormity of the tragedy that befell us in Ibadan with the Armageddon that ripped open the underbelly of so many hidden facts about our national existence. Each disaster has a way of exposing and making fun of our vulnerability especially in those critical areas of life that we ought to take seriously as a people. The sight of victims of the explosions being conveyed to hospitals in open vans stands a distressing one that reveals how unprepared we are ever for emergencies. What started like a confused scene sending fearful residents scampering for safety even when they little knew what, exactly, was pursuing them, has turned out to be the detonation of explosives (according to preliminary findings) that have raised more questions that we may never get accurate and adequate answers for. And just as we are accustomed to in many of our other national and local mysteries, the real findings about what has terminated some lives and turned many into handicaps may never be known by ordinary Nigerians.

Explosives in Bodija! What, for goodness sake could any object of this danger be doing in what used to be the neighbourhood of the elite and an area that has now lost its age-long peace and serenity to the commercialisation drive of young businesses of various hues? My knowledge of Ibadan reminds me of the serenity of Bodija, albeit, until the development that has enveloped the neighbourhood in recent years on Awolowo Avenue and Oshuntokun Avenue. Both twin major streets stretch and open their legs into Secretariat-Bodija Market Road; kissing each other in front of the Oyo State Housing Corporation building. My most recent visit to Ibadan showed the tremendous transformation of the Awolowo Avenue that I knew with rendezvous centres, night clubs that make the avenue come alive in the night with many girls swarming the clubs in skimpy dresses and lining the road waiting for ‘customers’. Adeyi, as I knew it, was the neighbourhood of eminent such as late Chief Bola Ige, a former and former Deputy Governor of Oyo, Iyiola Oladokun; late Governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi, had his campaign office while seeing to contest for governorship off Adeyi and I recall that former Senator representing Oyo East, Architect Adeyemo lived off the popular avenue. With Davis Hotel, a fairly old hotel that serves the quiet needs of the upper class tucked inside Adeyi Avenue, and new hospitality ventures that have come up in the neighbourhood, you could never miss the conclusion that Adeyi has had a peaceful existence.

Going by the revelation of Governor Seyi Makinde and the confirmation of that by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday, we are back to our question: What could explosives possibly be doing in that neighbourhood? “Illegal miners,” as Governor Makinde called the supposed owners of the devices that shattered the peace of Ibadan, by inference, are probably housed in the neighbourhood from where they coordinate their nefarious activities on the mining fields in Oyo, Osun and possibly Ogun states. Allied questions also come up to agitate our minds and answers must be provided to these posers fast lest some other insinuations are imputed into the tragedy that happened on Tuesday. In the bewildering awe that we are all entrapped in, conspiracy theories such as ethno-religious complications that we have all lived with in recent times are inevitable. In my conversations with a very elderly friend, who resides off Awolowo Avenue and whose property shook to its very foundation in the night of Tuesday, I was not surprised when he expressed his conviction that investigators must not foreclose the possibilities of some terrorists intentions and that the explosions could just be a tip of what is to come in an entirely coordinated attacks in this part of the country.