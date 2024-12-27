Ibadan, Anambra, Abuja Stampedes: FG Can’t Be Exonerated – Rev Ayangbile

Share

Worried by the unnecessary loss of lives resulting from the stampedes that happened in Ibadan, Abuja and Okija in Anambra State last week, respectively, a Pastor at the Abundant Life Baptist Church, Aperin in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Reverend Moses Adelodun Ayangbile, has declared that the Federal Government cannot be exonerated from the catastrophic and blame, having laid foundation for it in its economic policies.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Ibadan, Ayangbile, who put part of the blame at the doorsteps of the various organisers of the events, described the stampede that occurred at the three separate events as “very disheartening, unwarranted and disgusting.”

While commiserating with the parents of children and relations of the victims that died at the events, he prayed to God to console them, saying: “The government cannot be exonerated from the blame.

Share

Please follow and like us: