Ibadan Airport May Re-Open For Ladoja’s Coronation Set For Sept 26

The Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, which has been undergoing upgrades from local to international status, may reopen for operations today ahead of the coronation of the Olubadandesignate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), New Telegraph gathered had concluded its final assessment of the airport facilities for certification Thursday last week, a move said to be tied to preparations for the coronation.

The source said: “The NCAA carried out the last check on the project earlier on Thursday 11th September.

“So the governor has written a letter to the effect that, in order to honour Oba Ladoja, the Airport will be reopened so that dignitaries from outside the South West will be able to land at the Airport and also ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention coming up in November in Ibadan.”

While noting that the coronation is expected to draw high-profile attendance, the source said: “Oba Ladoja has reached out to his former colleagues in the Senate during the botched Third Republic, including the President of the Senate at that time, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in 1992.