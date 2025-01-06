Ibadan Airport, Circular Road Projects Dear To My Heart, Says Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to international standards and the Ibadan Circular Road projects are dear to his government.

Speaking yesterday at the 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the Victory International Church, Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan, he promised to deliver part of the airport project and the 32km East Wing segment of the Ibadan Circular Road this year.

He promised to do more for the people, adding that the Ibadan Airport, when upgraded, would be viable and would compete favourably with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

According to Makinde, Nigerians will survive the current economic hardship, because tough people are wont to outlast tough times.

He said: “I have always said when I leave office, I do not want to be remembered just for the projects. But some projects are dear to my heart.

