Ibadan Age Grade Swimming Meet Takes Centre Stage At UI

The annual Ibadan Age Grade Swimming Championships starts today with about 150 athletes expected on parade.

A total of 22 athletes comprising 13 female and nine male have been registered to compete in the colours of the Obafemi Awolowo University of Ife (OAU) while Jossy Swimming Club registered 35 swimmers just as the host, the University of Ibadan will compete with a total of 15 swimmers comprising 9 male and 6 female athletes.

The convener of the event, 15-year-old Oluwatimilehin Olaiya, said all was set for the developmental event which has coincided with the Easter celebrations.

The Swimming Pool of the University of Ibadan is the venue of the event expected to add spice to the Easter celebrations of lovers of swimming on April 18 and 19 respectively; Olaiya said: “The atmosphere is already electrifying with just one day to the event and we cannot wait to start.

The expectations are high and we are ready for this to be a lot better than the first edition. “The registration for this edition was a huge surprise and so we also expect that the standard and overall excitement will double what we saw last year.

Telecommunications giants, MTN, and Rite Foods and Mr GB Agboola have rendered support in various ways to the young 15-year-old Olaiya to make this event a reality.

