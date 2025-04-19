Ibadan Age Grade Swimming Ends Today

Share

Ibadan Age Grade Swimming Championships which started on Friday (yesterday) at the Swimming pool section of the University of Ibadan ends on Saturday (today).

The annual event which enters 2nd edition this year has about 150 swimmers on parade in this festive Easter season.

Breaststroke, Backstroke, freestyle, individual medley and the relays are some of the events the swimmers aged between six years and adult will be vying for honours.

The convener of the event, 15-year-old Oluwatimilehin Olaiya, is optimistic that there will be more discoveries of hidden talents at the end of the event today.

“We have good coaches monitoring the swimmers and we expect that there will be some talents we can spot and develop to be national, continental and world champion in future,” he said.

Share