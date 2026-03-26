Ibadan Accident: Ajadi Commiserates With Victims’ Families

…Warns Against Street Trading

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Amb. Olufemi Ajadi has commiserated with the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the Tuesdays’s Ibadan road accident, warning traders against selling by the roadside.

About six people, including a motorcyclist, were reportedly killed when a trailer carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control and ran over several tricycles. Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Dwelling on the report that the accident might not have been so fatal had street traders not blocked the free flow of traffic with their wares, Ajadi warned that the law against street trading in the state should be obeyed at all times.

Ajadi, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday to console those who lost their lives and people who were seriously injured in the accident, said the loss is difficult to bear a few days after the celebration of Eid- el- Fitri.

He commended the prompt response of security and rescue officials at the spot of the accident, while praying to God to repose the souls of the dead and give speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Ajadi said it was disheartening that despite the effort of the state and local governments to prevent street trading in the state, people refused, thus exposing the people’s disobedience to the directive.

He called on the state government not to relax its efforts at stopping street trading, saying it is sad that most of the victims were people buying and selling on the streets.