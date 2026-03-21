Ibadan Abduction: APC Lawmaker Calls For Urgent Action To Avoid Recurrence

Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe, has expressed deep concern over a security breach that happened at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), headquarters in Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State, warning the government to avoid a recurrence.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, when some unidentified armed individuals attacked the nursery section of the facility, resulting in injuries and the abduction of four persons.

The lawmaker who expressed sadness over the development, recalled that she had previously raised concerns about insecurity in the Oluyole local government area through motions presented on the floor of the House of Representatives.

She, however, said that despite her efforts to draw the Oyo State government’s attention to the situation, her warnings were dismissed by the current People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled local government administration.

She strongly condemned the act, describing it as a senseless attack on innocent individuals. Nevertheless, she disclosed that security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities, have been swiftly mobilized to the area to restore order, secure the facility, and ensure the safe rescue of those abducted.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe called on residents of Oluyole and surrounding communities to remain calm but vigilant, urging them to cooperate fully with security agencies. She also encouraged anyone with useful information that could aid ongoing rescue operations to report promptly to the nearest security authority.

Reaffirming her commitment to the safety and well-being of her constituents, she assured that she would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more verified information becomes available.

She further called on all security stakeholders to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent any recurrence of such incidents.