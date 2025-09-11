IATF: OPS Hails Lagos Choice As Host Of 2027 Fair

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the Lagos State Government have lauded the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat for nominating Lagos Nigeria as the host city for the 2027 IntraAfrican Trade Fair (IATF).

They stated that hosting IATF 2027 presented a historic opportunity for Nigeria, as it will expand the country’s export potential, attract both foreign and local investment, and create significant opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to showcase their services, and innovations to African and global markets.

The hosting rights was announced in Algiers, Algeria, at the just concluded 2025 IATF meeting. Speaking on the rights, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the regulatory body of all the Chambers and Commerce in the country, extended its warm congratulations to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the announcement.

NACCIMA described the development as both a national honor and a continental responsibility, reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promoting sustainable economic growth across Africa.

National President of NACCIMA, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, stated that the association believed that hosting IATF 2027 in Lagos will create an unparalleled platform for Nigerian businesses, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to showcase their products, services, and innovations to African and global markets.

He said that NACCIMA recognized the immense benefits that this prestigious event would bring, including: Strengthened visibility and competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises in the African market, expanded access to trade finance, investment capital, and cross-border partnerships for MSMEs, job creation and value-chain development across priority sectors of the economy, enhanced positioning of Lagos as a gateway city for trade, investment, and innovation in Africa.

“As the umbrella body of the Organized Private Sector in Nigeria, NACCIMA has committed to mobilizing its extensive network of Chambers of Commerce and strategic partners to ensure active private sector participation and to maximize the accruable benefits of IATF 2027 for Nigerian businesses,” Ibrahim stated.

The NACCIMA national president stressed: “The association has commended the Federal Government for its vision and decisive engagement in securing this hosting right and has affirmed its readiness to collaborate with the FGN, Lagos State Government, Afrexim Bank, the African Union, and other stakeholders to deliver a successful and impactful IATF 2027.

“On behalf of the Nigerian private sector, NACCIMA warmly welcomes Africa and the world to Lagos in 2027 and invites MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and investors to seize this historic opportunity to connect, trade, and prosper together.

“With this development, Nigeria is poised to take a significant step towards promoting intraAfrican trade and investment, and NACCIMA looks forward to working with all stakeholders to make IATF 2027 a resounding success.”

In her response, the DirectorGeneral, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained that the Fair would stimulate growth across tourism, hospitality, and allied industries. She said: “Beyond commerce, it will spotlight Lagos and Nigeria as Africa’s economic powerhouse while reinforcing our leadership in the AfCFTA and the Intra-African Trade growth agenda.

“Already, in partnership with AFREXIM Bank, the LCCI supported about 20 export-focused SMEs that currently participated in IATF 2025 in Algiers, Algeria. “As the host city chamber, LCCI will work closely with all stakeholders to deliver a worldclass event.

We will mobilize the business community, facilitate investment and policy dialogues, drive advocacy and awareness, and strengthen private sector participation to ensure that Nigerian enterprises fully maximize this historic opportunity “With nearly 40 years of experience in organizing international trade fairs in Lagos, Africa’s fourth largest economy, LCCI looks forward to contributing its expertise to the successful planning and delivery of IATF 2027.

“This landmark decision reaffirms Nigeria’s central role in Africa’s trade integration agenda. The LCCI affirms its commitment to ensuring that Nigerian businesses, particularly SMEs maximise the opportunities that this event will bring,” Almona added.

The LCCI DG stressed that “The LCCI congratulates the Federal Government of Nigeria on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver an inclusive and impactful IATF 2027 in Lagos.”

Also speaking on the privilege, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the choice of Lagos underscored Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa’s economic integration and the state’s status as a major commercial and financial hub in the continent.

“We are very excited about the choice of Lagos for 2027 edition of this important fair. But we are not surprised because it is a reflection of our resilience, our strength and our commitment to the Greater Lagos journey as illustrated by our T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

“We are striving towards making Lagos a global financial hub; this will definitely boost our efforts. “We have just successfully hosted GITEX, the global tech expo and, in a few days, we will be hosting the spectacular E1 electric boat race, the first in Africa, which will put us in the company of leading cities, such as Monaco, Jeddah and others.