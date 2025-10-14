IATA: Tanzania’s Current API, PNR Charges Highest Globally

…aviation contributed $3.8b to nation’s GDP

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said excessive aviation taxes and charges undermine connectivity, tourism and economic growth, adding that Tanzania’s current Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) charges are the highest in the world, placing an undue burden on airlines and passengers.

The API and PNR are types of traveller data collected by airlines for security and border management purposes, but they contain different information. The API is specific biographical data from a government-issued travel document, while PNR is a more comprehensive record from the booking process that includes contact details, payment information, and travel itineraries. Governments use both to screen travellers for security risks before they arrive.

The clearing house for more than 250 global airlines urged the government to align with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) principles, which place the responsibility of border security on the state, and to review its fee structure to support a more competitive and sustainable aviation sector.

It further noted that a skilled and qualified workforce is critical to maintaining aviation growth in Tanzania, stressing that continuous investment in training, skills development, and innovation will build a sustainable talent pipeline, support job creation and strengthen aviation’s contribution to the country.

As the country prepares for its next ICAO safety audit, IATA urged continued focus on strengthening oversight, adding that that means working closely with all aviation partners to address safety observations, investing in training and skills, and completing key improvements to meet global safety standards.

“Aviation is a cornerstone of Tanzania’s economic and social development, with a $3.8 billion contribution to GDP and supporting 711,000 jobs, making it one of the most impactful sectors. By recognising aviation as a strategic enabler, the government is positioning the country to unlock even greater benefits, boosting tourism, trade and investment.”

“A focus on strengthening safety oversight to meet global standards, ensuring competitive costs by eliminating excessive taxes and charges, and investing in training to build a skilled workforce can support Tanzania’s vision to become a leading East African aviation hub,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.