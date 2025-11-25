IATA Seeks Aircraft Safety As 5G/6G Networks Expand

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and national telecommunications regulators to ensure that 5G and 6G networks operating near aviation frequencies do not impair radio altimeters and other avionics systems.

Ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), ITU is conducting detailed studies to determine the technical conditions for global 5G/6G deployment.

This guidance, developed with national telecoms regulators and aviation safety authorities, will set the long-term framework for protecting essential aviation systems while enabling future telecom connectivity.

To support this process, IATA submitted a working paper for presentation at the ITU WP5B Meeting (Geneva, 18-27 November 2025), outlining the operational scenarios and safety requirements that must guide future spectrum policy.

IATA called for future spectrum policy to take into consideration all key safety scenarios, including take-off, landing, taxi, and go-arounds; adverse weather conditions (turbulence and windshear); and emergency or off-nominal situations.

Radio altimeters, which rely on spectrum availability, provide essential height information in all these conditions and support both flight crews and automated safety systems. It also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a minimum separation of 35 ft (11 m) between aircraft and terrestrial 5G transmitters.

“The benefits of 5G and 6G can never come at the cost of aviation safety. Spectrum decisions must be based on real-world aircraft operations, not idealised telecommunications industry modelling. That means ensuring ITU studies fully reflect the most demanding conditions pilots face.

With input from aviation users, WRC-27 must deliver clear global rules to ensure the safe coexistence of radio altimeters and other safety-critical avionic systems with next-generation telecom networks across all phases of flight,” said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security.

5G networks use a variety of frequency bands and power levels. Of particular importance to aviation is the 5G band located adjacent to the Radio Altimeter (RAD ALT) allocation (4.2–4.4 GHz).

In several countries, telecommunications providers have voluntarily implemented 5G mitigation strategies to mitigate potential interference with RAD ALT systems, including reducing transmission power, applying runway exclusion zones, and tilting antennas downwards.